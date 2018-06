Bloomfield HS Boys Basketball Summer League tips off

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The annual Bloomfield High School Boys Basketball Summer League will be held June 18 to July 26.

The 19 teams in the league are Bloomfield, West Side, Morristown-Beard, Clifton, Hoboken, Newark Tech, Elizabeth, Livingston, Wayne Hills, Manchester Regional, Glen Ridge, Cedar Grove, Brearley, West Essex, Nutley, Millburn, Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep, and Verona.

Schedule (partial)

Monday, June 18

Bloomfield vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Clifton vs. Elizabeth, 5 p.m.

Elizabeth vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.

Brearley vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Cedar Grove, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 19

Bloomfield vs. West Side, 5 p.m.

West Side vs. Hoboken, 6 p.m.

Newark Tech vs. Clifton, 7 p.m.

Livingston vs. Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

West Essex vs. Nutley, 8 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Verona, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 20

Hoboken vs. Newark Tech, 6 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Hoboken, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Wayne Hills, 8 p.m.

Brearley vs. Caldwell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26

Manchester vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

West Side vs. Wayne Hills, 5 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Morristown-Beard, 6 p.m.

Morristown-Beard vs. Hoboken, 7 pm.

Cedar Grove vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Cedar Grove vs. Nutley, 8 p.m.

Glen Ridge vs. Caldwell, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27

Bloomfield vs. Manchester, 5 p.m.

Manchester vs. Hoboken, 6 p.m.

Hoboken vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Newark Tech vs. Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

Millburn vs. Glen Ridge, 8 p.m.

Brearley vs. Nutley, 8 p.m.

(The remaining schedule will be updated)