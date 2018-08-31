Bloomfield HS football team tops Nutley in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Joseph Orsita ran for 124 yards and three touchdown on 19 carries and senior quarterback Kyle Tice threw for 296 yards and two scores to power the Bloomfield High School varsity football team to a season-opening 33-20 win over Nutley on Thursday, August 30, at Foley Field.

Tice threw scoring passes of 67 yards to senior receiver Will Robinson and 28 yards to wide receiver Chris Parisi. Tice completed 13 of 25 passes and had one interception.

Orsita had a pair of 3-yard TD runs and an 18-yard TD run.

Senior linebacker Andrew Terc posted two sacks and senior free safety Sahmell Smith had an interception.

The Bengals will visit North Bergen on Sept. 7 at 7:15 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon