Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer team has good mix of youth and experience this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity girls’ soccer team has a good mix of experience and promising youth, which bodes well for a successful season.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” said head coach Jon Aliaga. “We have a talented senior class and several dynamic and athletic freshmen.”

The Bengals return 14 players, including eight seniors.

The defense will be anchored by senior goalie Grace Carroll, and center backs Samara Kornegay and Melanie Rodriguez.

“Their experience will help us be organized and tough on defense,” Aliaga said.

In addition, returning defensive players Malena Colon and Emily Baca will help.

The midfield will be sparked by junior captain Gina Perrotta and sophomore Alexandra Reyes.

Offensively, the Bengals will lean on seniors Julia Nephew, Brianna Triguerros-Perricone and Lauren Synnott.

Newcomers Rachel Maldonado, Kayla Silva and Dayelen Guimaraes provide speed and creativity to help fuel the offense, said the coach.

The team will look to be tactically creative offensively due to the number of players who will be able to score, while defensively being organized and prepared, noted Aliaga.

The Bengals will host Verona in the season opener Sept. 7 at Brookdale Park in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Photos by Jerry Simon