Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer team starts season 2-1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Dayelen Guimaraes scored two goals and Julia Nephew, Kayla Silva and Lauren Synnott each had a goal to lead the Bloomfield High School varsity girls’ soccer team to a 5-2 win over McNair Sept. 8 in Jersey City for its first win of the season.

BHS defeated Linden, 2-1, Sept. 10 in Linden to move to a 2-1 record. Nephew had a goal and an assist and Guimaraes had a goal.

In the season opener, Nephew scored both goals for Bloomfield in a 3-2 overtime loss to Verona Sept. 7 at Brookdale Park.

Upcoming games

Sept. 14, West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15, at New Providence, 11 a.m.

Sept. 17, Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20, at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon: Bloomfield vs. Verona