PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity soccer team lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy, 3-0, Sept. 17 at Brookdale Park to move to a 2-5 record.

