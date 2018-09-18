Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity soccer team lost to Mount St. Dominic Academy, 3-0, Sept. 17 at Brookdale Park to move to a 2-5 record. Photos by Jerry Simon Bloomfield High School girls’ soccer PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer vs. Mount St. Dominic Academy added by Joe Ragozzino on September 18, 2018View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
COMMENTS