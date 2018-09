Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School will host Orange HS this Friday, Sept. 28, at Foley Field at 7 p.m.

The Bengals fell at Bayonne, 38-6, Friday, Sept. 21, to move to a 2-2 record.

Orange lost to Weequahic, 40-7, Sept. 21, at home to move to 2-2. Orange had its two-game wining streak.