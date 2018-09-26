Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ volleyball team defeated Livingston, 25-13, 27-25, Sept. 24 at home to improve to 3-7. Photos by Jerry Simon Bloomfield High School girls’ volleyball PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team defeats Livingston added by Joe Ragozzino on September 26, 2018View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
