PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team defeats Livingston

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ volleyball team defeated Livingston, 25-13, 27-25, Sept. 24 at home to improve to 3-7.

