BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity soccer team defeated Columbia, 2-1, Oct. 2, at Watsessing Park to improve to a 4-4 record.

David Quinatoa and Nick Rizzi each had a goal and Jason Ricca had two assists to lead the Bengals.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Columbia