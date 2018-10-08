PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS football vs. Livingston

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity football dropped a 33-12 decision to Livingston on Friday, Oct. 5 at Foley Field.

The Bengals lost their third straight game to move to a 2-4 record. Livingston won its fourth game in a row to improve to 4-1.

Bloomfield will visit Montclair on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. It marks the first year in quite some time that the teams will not play each other during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Montclair fell to Seton Hall Prep, 29-28, in West Orange to move to a 3-3.