BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships held at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Oct. 3.

Coyler Samper, a senior, finished in 15th place in a time of 17:42.6 to lead the BHS boys’ team, which placed ninth in the team standings.

On the girls’ side, senior Camryn Referente finished 20th in 22:07.9 to pace Bloomfield, which finished eighth in the team standings.