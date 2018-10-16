Bloomfield HS girls’ soccer team advances in ECT with fifth straight victory ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Gianna Feliciano, Dayelen Guimaraes, and Julia Refol each had two goals to power the 15th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity soccer team to a 7-1 win over 18th-seeded Orange in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 15, at Foley Field.

The Bengals extended their winning streak to five games and improved to an 8-9 record.

Julia Nephew had a goal; Brianna Trigueros-Pericone had an assist and Lucy Heyman made four saves for Bloomfield, which will visit No. 2 seed Nutley in the ECT round of 16 on Oct. 18 at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 20 against the winner of No. 7 seed Columbia and No. 10 Belleville at the higher-seeded site. The semifinals are Oct. 24 at Belleville HS and the final is Oct. 27 at Millburn HS at 3:30 p.m. West Orange is the No. 1 seed.

Bloomfield is looking to avenge a 4-1 loss to Nutley on Sept. 27.

In earlier action, Gina Perrotta scored two goals to lead BHS to a 4-0 win over Cedar Grove on Oct. 9 in Cedar Grove. Suan Najera and Melanie Rodriguez each had a goal and Ally Reyes had one assist.

Lauren Synnott had a goal and an assist and Perrotta and Christina Vocaturo each had a goal in the 3-1 win over Science Park on Oct. 12 in Newark. Guimaraes had an assist and Grace Carroll made three saves.