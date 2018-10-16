Bloomfield HS boys’ soccer team blanks West Side to advance in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Jean Pereya scored a goal and added an assist and Kevin Cunas and Mesmim Dembassa each had a goal to lead the 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity soccer team to a 3-0 win over No. 26 seed Newark West Side in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 15 at Foley Field.

Anthony Rizzi had two assists and Matthew Vitella made four saves for the shutout.

The Bengals, who improved to a 7-6 record, were scheduled to visit No. 7 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the round of 16 on Oct. 17. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 20 against either No. 2 seed Millburn, No. 15 Newark Central or No. 18 Newark Academy at the higher-seeded site. The semifinals are Oct. 25 at Livingston HS and the final is Oct. 27 at Millburn HS at 5:30 p.m. Montclair is the No. 1 seed. Defending champion Seton Hall Prep is the No. 3 seed in the 31-team field.

In previous action, the Bengals had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss at Caldwell on Oct. 10. Dembassa and Marco Colasurdo each scored for the Bengals.

BHS then lost at Montclair, 2-0, Oct. 14.