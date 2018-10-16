Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team seeks to make a strong run in the ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity volleyball team hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals received the No. 8 seed and will host a round of 16 match on Friday, Oct. 19 against either No. 9 seed Livingston, No. 24 seed Newark Collegiate Academy or No. 25 seed East Side. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals at the higher-seeded site on Oct. 23, most likely against No. 1 seed Millburn.

The semifinals are Oct. 25 at Bloomfield High School. The final is Oct. 27 at West Essex in North Caldwell at 1 p.m.

The Bengals defeated Orange, 25-10, 25-22, Oct. 8 at BHS. Two days later, the Bengals lost to Verona, 25-17, 25-19, at home. BHS then defeated Elizabeth, 25-17, 25-19, Oct. 12 at home to move to a 6-12 record.