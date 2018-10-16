PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team tops Orange

By on Comments Off on PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team tops Orange

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity volleyball team defeated Orange, 25-10, 25-22, Oct. 8 at home.

Photos by Jerry Simon

  

PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls’ volleyball team tops Orange added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

COMMENTS