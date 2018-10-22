Bloomfield HS football team topples West Orange in overtime thriller

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity football team posted a thrilling 22-21 win over West Orange on Friday, Oct. 19, at Foley Field.

Trailing 14-6, quarterback Kyle Tice hit Will Robinson on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Tice hooked up again with Robinson on the two-point conversion to tie it and force overtime.

West Orange got the ball first in overtime and scored on a 20-yard TD run by Shakhi Carson, followed by Bryan Reitberger’s point-after kick.

The Bengals then answered on their possession in overtime as Tice connected with Christian Parisi on a 25-yard TD pass. Tice and Parisi hooked up again on the two-point pass play to win the game.

In the first quarter, Tice threw a 65-yard TD pass to Brandon Holt. BHS trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. WOHS scored the lone TD in the second quarter on 25-yard TD pass play to take a 14-6 halftime lead.

The Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to a 3-5 overall record. Bloomfield will visit East Orange Campus on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. East Orange Campus is 5-2.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange