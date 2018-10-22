Bloomfield resident Andrea Cerdan crowned state singles tennis champion again

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield resident Andrea Cerdan is once again the queen of high school girls’ tennis in New Jersey.

The Paramus Catholic High School senior captured the NJSIAA state singles tournament championship for the second time in her career after a three-set victory over fellow senior Ashley Hess of the Academy of Holy Angels in the final held at Mercer County Park in West Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 20.

In a matchup of Bergen County players, Cerdan, the top seed, won the first set, 6-4. Hess, seeded second, came back to win the second set, 7-6, with a 7-1 tiebreaker score. Cerdan then won the decisive third set, 6-4.

Winning the state title for the second time was a thrill for Cerdan.

“It feels like amazing,” said Cerdan, a day after the final. “It’s unbelievable. I can’t describe the feeling because I got my title back and I ended my season and career with an awesome win.”

Cerdan won the NJSIAA state singles tournament title as a sophomore in 2016. Last fall, she skipped her junior season in order to play in national tournaments. Thus, Cerdan has won the title in the past two NJSIAA state singles tournaments that she has participated in.

Cerdan is a lifelong Bloomfield resident. She attended St. Claire Elementary School in Clifton before entering Paramus Catholic as a freshman.

Cerdan, who has committed to the University of Michigan to continue her career on athletic scholarship, is ranked No. 4 in the nation for 18-and-under players. She has won seven national tournaments in her career, playing throughout the country in such states as California, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Michigan.

Her older brother, Elijah, also is an accomplished tennis player who attended St. Mary High School in Rutherford and played at St. Francis University (Pa.) on athletic scholarship.

It marked the second straight year that Hess lost in the NJSIAA state singles tournament final. Last fall, she lost to Tess Fisher of Vineland.

Cerdan and Hess have met about seven times. Cerdan beat Hess in the Bergen County finals in 2015, 2016 and this season. Last month in the county final, Cerdan rallied to beat Hess, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In the state final on Saturday, Cerdan was focused on trying to do her best by staying calm and collected. Following the second set, Cerdan changed her game plan, which helped her regain the momentum as she went on to win decisive third set to clinch the state title.

Cerdan mentioned her gratitude for all the support from her family, especially her parents, John and Josephine. She also thanked the tremendous support and guidance from her private coaches – Andrew Sharnov and John Coztanzo – at Garden State Tennis Academy, as well as her Paramus Catholic teammates and coaches.

Cerdan is now training for upcoming USTA national tournaments for the next few months and is looking forward to signing her National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan on November 8.

Cerdan is looking forward to attending Michigan.

“I just love the atmosphere at Michigan. It’s such a beautiful school,” said Cerdan, who plans on pursuing a business degree. “There’s a lot of diversity. I love the tennis team and the coaches.”