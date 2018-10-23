Bloomfield HS cross-country teams making solid strides

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 2018 Bloomfield High School boys’ cross-country season has been a learning experience for this young team, according to head coach Chris Romano in an email to EssexNewsDaily.com. Colyer Samper is the only returning senior varsity runner, with many runners being first year or novice to the sport. Colyer has a very good chance of placing at the Essex County Championship on Oct. 26 at Brookdale Park.

Behind Colyer are junior Luca Ponticello and sophomore Quaid Mullane, who look to take greater leadership roles in 2019. First-year cross-country seniors Jordan McRae and Adam Itkowitz have seen their times drop dramatically from the start of the season.

The 2018 BHS girls’ cross-country season has had some injuries that have impacted the team’s performance. Senior captains Camrynn Referente and Da-Xia Colon have missed time to different injuries. For most of the year, the girls’ team has not been at full strength, but with help from the junior class of Amanda Giunta, Lizbeth Moracho, and Sindy Casimir, they have kept the team relevant in the competitive Super Essex Conference-American Division.

On Oct. 20, Bloomfield cross country took part in the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Essex County Track Coaches Association and invites not only Essex County schools but teams from around NJ to compete for medals on the SEC course. This 5K competition divides the athletes into grade level and awards medals to the top 30 in each race.

Bloomfield senior boys were paced by third-place finisher Colyer Samper, 17:31.20, 11th-place Jordan McRae ,18:46.9, 24th-place Adam Itkowitz and 29th-place finisher Louis Orellana. Bloomfield senior boys placed second as a team behind Montclair HS.

Last year, Camrynn Referente won her race, but this year she was forced to sit out because of a knee injury. Da-Xia Colon stepped up and finished 10th and led the girls with a 23:24.6. Tia-Lee Dawson, 15th, and Paola Crespo, 24th, also placed for the Bengals.

Junior boys leader Luca Ponticello finished ninth with a time of 18:16.8, followed by Rendell Amilcar, 24th.

The junior girls finished as a team in first place! Amanda Giunta led the way in third place overall in 21:59.6, Lizbeth Moracho, fourth, 22:17.9, Sindy Casimir, sixth, 22:59.6, Jamianne Kelly, 13th, 24:10.7, and Alanna Espinal, 18th, 24:54.7. Mariam Metwally and Roxanne Gribbin also received medals in this race. The success of the junior girls’ class makes 2019 a promising year.

The sophomore boys had only two runners compete. In the top 10 was Quaid Mullane, ninth, 19:09.1. Brendan Heaney was 29th in 20:52.8.

The sophomore girls’ only runner Kayla Valente ranked 14th in 24:08.1.

The freshmen boys 2 mile had two medal winners. Robert Wolf, 12:28.7, finished in 12th and Peter Nguyen was 27th in 13.09.1.

Freshmen girls 2 mile combined to finish second as a team. In 10th place was Luciana Rubino in 14:51.7 followed by Natalie Torres, 19th place with a time of 16:07.3. Taylor McCloud, 23rd, and Lindsay Wittner, 28th, also placed, which helped in having these four girls double medal.

The future is bright for Bloomfield cross-country, said Romano. The team has grown to more than 50 members with many former graduates either running cross-country or track & field in college. “We look forward to what 2019 has to offer with some potential varsity XC runners attending BMS. Our next races are Oct. 26 Essex County Championship at Brookdale Park and Nov. 3, State Sectionals at Garret Mountain.”