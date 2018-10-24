HS Boys Soccer state tournament to begin

Connect on Linked in

The New Jersey State Interscholatic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state tournaments for high school boys’ soccer have been unveiled.

The following are the Worrall Media teams in Essex County (in bold) in their respective sectional tournaments (first round games are Oct. 29, quarterfinals are No. 1):

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 1, GROUP 4

No. 12 seed Bloomfield at No. 5 Union City, winner to face the winner of No. 13 Fair Lawn/No. 4 Passaic

No. 11 North Bergen at No. 6 West Orange, winner to face the winner of No. 14 Morris Knolls/No. 3 Ridgewood

Montclair is No. 1 seed

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 1

No. 13 West Side at No. 4 Glen Ridge, winner to face winner of No. 12 Whippany Park/No. 5 Becton

Dayton is No. 1 seed

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 3

No. 16 Payne Tech at No. 1 Irvington, winner to face winner of No. 9 Cliffside Park/No. 8 Chatham

No. 12 Matawan at No. 5 Nutley, winner to face winner of No. 13 Summit/No. 4 Ferris

No. 15 Orange at No. 2 Mendham, winner to face winner of No. 10 Cranford/No. 7 Somerville

NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 4

No. 12 East Orange Campus at No. 5 North Hunterdon, winner to face No. 13 Bayonne/No. 4 Union

No. 11 Columbia at No. 6 Westfield, winner to face winner of No. 14 Dickinson/No. 3 Watchung Hills

Scotch Plains-Fanwood is No. 1 seed

NORTH JERSEY NON-PUBLIC “A”

No. 3 Setn Hall Prep to host winner of No. 11 Pope John/No. 6 St. Joseph of Montvale.

Delbarton is No. 1 seed

Photos by Steve Ellmore, Jerry Simon, Delmon Cannon, and Rich Morris