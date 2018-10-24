HS Boys Soccer state tournament to begin

The New Jersey State Interscholatic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state tournaments for high school boys’ soccer have been unveiled.
The following are the Worrall Media teams in Essex County (in bold) in their respective sectional tournaments (first round games are Oct. 29, quarterfinals are No. 1):
NORTH JERSEY SECTION 1, GROUP 4
No. 12 seed Bloomfield at No. 5 Union City, winner to face the winner of No. 13 Fair Lawn/No. 4 Passaic
No. 11 North Bergen at No. 6 West Orange, winner to face the winner of No. 14 Morris Knolls/No. 3 Ridgewood
Montclair is No. 1 seed
NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 1
No. 13 West Side at No. 4 Glen Ridge, winner to face winner of No. 12 Whippany Park/No. 5 Becton
Dayton is No. 1 seed
NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 3
No. 16 Payne Tech at No. 1 Irvington, winner to face winner of No. 9 Cliffside Park/No. 8 Chatham
No. 12 Matawan at No. 5 Nutley, winner to face winner of No. 13 Summit/No. 4 Ferris
No. 15 Orange at No. 2 Mendham, winner to face winner of No. 10 Cranford/No. 7 Somerville
NORTH JERSEY SECTION 2, GROUP 4
No. 12 East Orange Campus at No. 5 North Hunterdon, winner to face No. 13 Bayonne/No. 4 Union
No. 11 Columbia at No. 6 Westfield, winner to face winner of No. 14 Dickinson/No. 3 Watchung Hills
Scotch Plains-Fanwood is No. 1 seed
NORTH JERSEY NON-PUBLIC “A”
No. 3 Setn Hall Prep to host winner of No. 11 Pope John/No. 6 St. Joseph of Montvale.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Delbarton is No. 1 seed
Photos by Steve Ellmore, Jerry Simon, Delmon Cannon, and Rich Morris
COMMENTS