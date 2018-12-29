Bloomfield HS wrestling team has good showing at Patriot Invitational

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity wrestling team posted a good showing at the Patriot Invitational hosted by Secaucus on Dec. 27.

The Bengals finished fifth among the 11 teams. Livingston won the team title. Hawthorne was second, Lakeland third and Red Bank Regional fourth.

Xavier Gulley, a senior, won the 285-pound heavyweight division to lead the Bengals. Gulley earned a 4-0 decision win over Red Bank Regional’s Justin Gooding in the final.

Jaiden Morales, a freshman, took second at 106 after losing by injury default to Livingston’s Zack Vera in the final.

Senior Javon Whitehead placed third at 220 after a 3-2 decision win over Anthony Gaeta of Red Bank Regional.

Junior Andrew Kyriazis (145), senior James Dameus (182) and junior Nassir Simmons (195) each finished fourth.

BHS had a 3-1 record on the season through Dec. 22.