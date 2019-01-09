Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team falls to Barringer, 52-51

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 52-51 home decision to Barringer on Jan. 8.

Senior forward Will Robinson had 15 points and five rebounds and senior guard Tochi Anyanwu had 11 points. Senior guard Basheer Saleem and junior guard Vinny Torrisi each had five points; and sophomore guard Vernon Lee, senior center Isiah McCallam and senior forward Gael Refuse each had four points.

Bloomfield moved to a 6-4 record on the season.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Barringer, Jan. 8, at Bloomfield