Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team downs Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior guard Tochi Anyanwu scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack as the Bloomfield High School boys’ basketball team defeated Millburn, 48-28, Jan. 10, at BHS.

Junior guard Vinny Torris had seven points with two 3-pointers; senior forward Will Robinson and junior guard Patrick Liggins each had six points; senior forward Kevin Mitchell had five points; senior forward Gael Refuse had four; sophomore guard Veron Lee had three; and Andre Dean and senior guard Basheer Saleem each had two.

BHS improved to a 7-4 record on the season.