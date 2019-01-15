Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys perfect 5-0 week; gears up for ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School wrestling team went a perfect 5-0 last week. BHS defeated Barringer, 70-9, Jan. 9; and Union City, 66-9, Jan. 10. At a tri-meet Jan 12 at North Bergen, the Bengals defeated North Bergen, 40-24; Hackensack, 57-18, and Morristown, 40-36.

The Bengals improved to an impressive 11-3 record.

BHS will gear up for the Essex County Tournament, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 17-18, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The first day begins at 4 p.m. and the second day begins at 6 p.m.