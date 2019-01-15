30th Annual Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game set for Jan. 18

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 30th Annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield High School Alumni Basketball Game will take place Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Admission is charged. Elementary school children are admitted free.

Proceeds go to the Ted Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund.

Any male or female alumni interested in playing can contact Michael Sceurman at msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.org. A donation is suggested to play in the game. All players will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Prior to the Alumni Game, there will be two sixth-grade games. Brookdale will face Demarest in a girls’ game at 5:45 p.m., and Fairview and Watsessing will play in a co-ed game at 6:15 p.m.