Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team notches victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Montclair and Millburn in back-to-back games.

Samantha Columna had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 56-35 win at Montclair on Jan. 8. Sarah Edmond had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals; Chiara Hilario had 10 points; Lucy Heyman had eight points and 11 rebounds; Aliyah Sanchez had three points and three rebounds; and Asiyah Edmond, Hannah Gulley and Camrynn Referente each had two points. Referente also had four assists.

Columna had 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in the 51-44 win at Millburn on Jan. 10. Edmond had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals; Heyman had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots; Hilario had five points and four rebounds; and Referente had three points.

The Bengals then lost to West Essex, 50-46, Jan. 12 to move to a 6-3 record.