Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team tops Columbia to improve to 7-3

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Sarah Edmond had 12 points and senior Camrynn Referente and junior Samantha Columna each had 10 points to lead the Bengals to a 50-44 win over Columbia on Jan. 15 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Freshman Lucy Heyman had eight points; sophomore Asiyah Edmond had six points; freshman Chiara Hilario hit a three-pointers and sophomore Melina Hidalgo added a free throw.

The win was the Bengals’ third in four games and improved their record to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the SEC-Liberty Division.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Columbia, Jan. 15