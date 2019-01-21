Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team seeks progress; standout guard Michael Ramos transfers back to Bengals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to make more progress in the second half of the season.

The Bengals fell to Columbia, 53-48, Jan. 15 in Maplewood. Senior guard Tochi Anyanwu had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists; junior guard Vinny Torrisi had 12 points on four 3-pointers; senior forward Will Robinson scored seven points; senior center Isiah McCallam had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks; senior forward Gael Refuse had six points and five rebounds; and sophomore guard Vernon Lee had two points and four rebounds and senior forward Kevin Mitchell had two points and five rebounds.

Michael Ramos, a senior guard, made his return to the Bengals in the 72-44 road loss to Montclair on Jan. 17. Ramos had 11 points. Robinson led the Bengals with 14 points; Anyanwu had five points; Lee had four points; senior forward Travis McKenzie had three points; and Refuse and Torrisi each had two points. Junior guard Patrick Liggins added a free throw.

Ramos had transferred to powerhouse Patrick School in Hillside at the start of the school year. In his sophomore year, Ramos helped the Bengals capture the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state championship in 2017. Last season, he scored his 1,000th career point as a Bengal.

BHS will visit Orange, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. and host East Orange, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge, Dec. 28. Bloomfield won, 66-37.