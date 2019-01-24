Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams impress at Essex County Championships and State Relays Championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Center in Staten Island and at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Relays Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River, Jan. 23.

At the Essex County Championships, the girls’ 4×400-meter relay team placed second in 4:17.76. The quartet consisted of senior Morgan Wyatt, juniors Angelina Ramos and Sarai Suriel, and freshman Luciana Rubino.

Junior Alexis Taylor placed third in the girls’ shot put with an impressive toss of 31 feet-2.75 inches.

The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team finished in fourth place.

At the State Relays, the boys just got edged out of placing in 4×400, finishing in seventh place The quartet consisted of senior captains Colyer Samper and Saif Younas, and juniors Rendell Amilcar and Jordan Mosley.

On the girls’ side, the 4×200 and 4×400 each finished 17th and 4×800 took 20th.

The 4×200 comprised senior captain Morgan Wyatt, and juniors Keziah Anderson, Angellina Ramos, and Sarai Suriel. The 4×400 comprised Wyatt, Ramos, Suriel, and freshman Luciana Rubino, and the 4×800 comprised senior Tia-Lee Dawson, juniors Sindy Casimir and Amanda Giunta, and freshman Ava Sayers.