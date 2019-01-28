Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team notches victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated Pascack Valley and Orange before losing to East Orange Campus to move to a 9-8 overall record, 4-4 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

The Bengals defeated Pascack Valley, 63-50, Jan. 22 in a non-conference game in Hillsdale in Bergen County.

BHS defeated Orange, 37-30, Jan. 24, at Orange in a divisional game. Senior forward Will Robinson had 11 points to lead the Bengals, who trailed 18-13 at the half before outscoring Orange, 15-4, in the third quarter. Junior guard Vinny Torrisi had seven points; senior guard Mike Ramos had six points; and sophomore guard Vernon Lee and senior forward Gael Refuse each had four points.

The Bengals fell to East Orange Campus, 60-54, at BHS in a divisional game Jan. 26. Ramos led the Bengals with 14 points. Lee and senior forward Kevin Mitchell each had nine points; Refuse had seven points, and Torrisi and senior guard Tochi Anywanu each had five points.

The Bengals hope to make a good run in the 73rd Essex County Tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 28. The brackets will be released Jan. 29.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. East Orange Campus, Jan. 26