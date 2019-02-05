Bloomfield HS girls basketball team tops Millburn for fourth win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Junior Samantha Columna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and senior Camryn Referente had 13 points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls varsity basketball team to a 51-39 home win over Millburn, Feb. 4, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

Senior Sarah Edmond had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and sophomore Melina Hidalgo had seven points and 12 rebounds for BHS, which won its fourth in a row and improved to 13-5 overall.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Millburn, Feb. 4