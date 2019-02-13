Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Bergenfield, improves to 15-6

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Sarah Edmond had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals and Samantha Columna had 10 points and four steals to lead the Bloomfield High School girls varsity basketball team to a 59-24 home win over Bergenfield in a non-conference game Feb. 11.

The Bengals improved to 15-6.

Camrynn Referente had eight points and four assists; Chiara Hilario had seven points; Melina Hildago had two points and seven rebounds; Aliyah Sanchez had five points and six rebounds; Asiyah Edmond had five points; and Lucy Heyman had two points and four rebounds.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Bergenfield, Feb. 11