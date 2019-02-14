Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Columbia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Columbia, 41-37, Wednesday, Feb. 13, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game at BHS.

Tied 29-29, the Bengals outscored Columbia, 12-8, in the fourth quarter. The Bengals evened their record to 11-11 overall and 5-6 in the division. BHS and Columbia split their divisional meetings this season. Bloomfield avenged a 53-48 loss at Columbia, Jan. 15 in Maplewood.

BHS will host Montclair, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. in a divisional game and host Nutley, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. in a SEC crossover game. The 10th-seeded Bengals will visit seventh-seeded Bergen County Tech in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in Hackensack.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Columbia, Feb. 13