Bloomfield High School’s Bryan Fuscarino and Shannon Broadfoot crowned Essex County bowling champions

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School bowling teams capped fantastic seasons after Bryan Fuscarino and Shannon Broadfoot were both crowned the boys and girls champions of the Essex County Individual Championships held at Eagle Rock Lanes in West Orange.

In the step ladder format, Fuscarino, the top seed, defeated second-seeded Michael Liu of Livingston HS, 231 to 227, in the final to win the title.

On the girls’ side, Broadfoot, as the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 2 seed Kiaja Jones of Technology, 154 to 116. Broadfoot advanced to the final after defeating No. 1 seed Giuliana Seymour of Mount St. Dominic, 127 to 124.

In the final, Broadfoot defeated No. 1 seed Angelyn Gonzalez of Belleville, 178 to 150.

The Bengals this season repeated the Super Essex Conference-American Division champions. For the boys, it was their fourth straight title. The girls won it for the second year in a row.

At the Essex County Team Tournament, the Bengals each finished second in the boys and girls divisions.