Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers compete at first-ever girls wrestling state regional tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Four girls wrestlers from Bloomfield High School competed in the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state regional tournament held at Red Bank Regional HS, Sunday, Feb. 17.

Noura Kakadendi finished in fourth place in the North bracket 185-pound weight class, just missed qualifying for the first-ever NJSIAA girls wrestling state tournament.

The other BHS girls wrestlers were Claire Daity, who wrestled in North bracket 127-pound division, and Gianna Faura and Angelina Faura, who both wrestled in the North bracket 235-pound division.

The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the girls state tournament, which will be held along with the boys tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2.