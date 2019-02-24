Bloomfield HS wrestlers Jeff Diaz and Zachary Andruchowitz earn berths for state finals in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School wrestlers Jeff Diaz and Zachary Andruchowitz finished in third place and fourth place in their respective weight divisions at the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament hosted by West Orange HS, Feb. 21-23.

As a result, Diaz and Andruchowitz qualified for the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28, March 1-2. The top four finishers in each weight division qualified for the state finals.

Diaz, a junior,earned a 5-2 decision victory over Nicholas Huntt of North Bergen in the third-fourth place consolation of the 285-pound heavyweight division.

Andruchowitz, a sophomore, finished in fourth place in the 182-pound division, losing to Luke Stefanelli of West Morris in the third-fourth place consolation.

The Bengals had five other competitors at the region tournament, which consisted of the top three finishers in each weight divisions from the district tournaments. Region 3 consisted of Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. BHS competed in District 9 at Nutley HS.

At the region tournament, Kevin Adorno took fifth place at the 145-pound division, while fellow senior Javon Whitehead took sixth place at 220. After losing in the quarterfinals, both Adorno and Whitehead came back the next night to win in the consolation quarterfinals before losing in the consolation semifinals. Adorno won his fifth-sixth place consolation bout, while Whitehead lost a tough match in his fifth-sixth place consolation.

Jacob Febo, a junior, lost in the quarterfinals Friday and then lost in the consolation quarterfinals the next day to end his run at 120. Freshman Gerald VanBaelen (113) and senior Paul Flores (132) both lost in the first round.

Region 3

BHS results

First round, Feb. 21

113: Malachi Shepard, West Morris, pinned VanBaelen, 1:43.

120: Febo decisioned Chris Tringali, Mendham, 12-8.

132: Logan Nauta, Warren Hills, decisioned Flores, 6-2.

145: Adorno, bye.

182: Andruchowitz pinned Elton Jean Baptiste, Irvington, 3:47.

220: Whitehead decisioned Daniel Olson, Hackettstown, 4-1.

285: Diaz decisioned Cody Moto, Hackettstown, 8-1.

Quarterfinals, Feb. 22

120: Robert Bohr, West Morris, pinned Febo, 2:50.

145: Dom Merola, Hanover Park, decisioned Adorno, 7-5.

182: Andruchowitz pinned Noah Ramadan, Kearny, 5:22.

220: Gage Armijo, Mendham, pinned Whitehead, 0:16.

285: Diaz pinned Domenick Castellano, Morris Catholic, 5:42.

Semifinals, Feb. 23

182: Kieran Calvetti, Delbarton, pinned Andruchowitz, 0:58.

285: Ryan Knox, Randolph, decisioned Diaz, 5-4.

Consolation quarterfinals

120: Gregory Slivka, Warren Hills, pinned Febo, 3:02.

145: Adorno pinned Nick Samara, Madison, 3:50.

220: Whitehead won by forfeit over Andrew Mauricio, Kearny.

Consolation semifinals

145: Colin Loughney, West Morris, decisioned Adorno, 8-7.

182: Andruchowitz pinned Terrell White, Montclair, 2:26.

220: Nicolas Galka, Warren Hills pinned Whitehead, 5:00.

285: Diaz pinned Liam Gray, Delbarton, 1:21.

Fifth-sixth place consolations

145: Adorno decisioned Dom Merola, Hanover Park, 1-0.

220: Anthony Salvemini, Hanover Park, decisioned Whitehead, 8-4.

Third-fourth place consolations

182: Luke Stefanelli, West Morris, decisioned Andruchowitz, 11-7.

285: Diaz decisioned Nicholas Huntt, North Bergen, 5-2.