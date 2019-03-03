Bloomfield HS wrestlers gain valuable experience at state finals in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Though they lost both of their matches, Bloomfield High School wrestlers Zachary Andruchowitz and Jeff Diaz gained valuable experience at the NJSIAA state finals at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Feb. 28 and March 1.

Andruchowitz, a sophomore seeded 30th in the 182-pound division, was pinned by third-seeded Nick Addison of Rumson-Fair Haven in 1:02 in the preliminary round. The next day, Andruchowitz lost in the consolation first round to Kal-El Corbet of Oakcrest in a 9-4 decision to become eliminated.

Diaz, a junior seeded 19th in the 285-pound heavyweight division, lost to 14th-seeded Ryan Joyce of Hunterdon Central, 4-0, in the preliminary round. In the consolation first round, Diaz lost to No. 30 seed Benedict Arthur of Sayreville, 4-2.