Future is bright for BHS baseball team

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield 18U baseball team, consisting of Bloomfield High School players, lost to Columbia, 12-6, in the semifinals of the High School Developmental League-Essex Division on July 16. Bloomfield was the No. 3 seed, while Columbia was seeded second.

Despite the loss, Bloomfield head coach Chris Dinkin was proud of his team this summer.

“They gave it a good effort,” said Dinkin, a 2004 BHS graduate. “We were a team of underclassmen, playing in a league of 18U level. It was a great experience, definitely.”

The team, which finished with a 5-7 record, featured a number of young players who will look to make an impact for head coach Mike Policastro’s BHS varsity team next spring. With 14 players graduated from last spring’s team that finished runner-up in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 state sectional tournament, the Bengals will rely on some of those players who contributed this summer.

Among some of the players this summer are rising sophomore pitcher Logan Kot, rising junior first baseman/pitcher Tyler Batori, rising junior pitcher Brandon Wojack, rising junior outfielder/pitcher Jordan Daniels, rising senior third baseman Hilbert Deleon, rising sophomore catcher/infielder Jackson Laub, rising junior catcher/pitcher/outfielder Jacob Munoz, and rising sophomore first baseman/outfielder Isaiah Quinones.

“Definitely, it’s a good foundation for these guys for the high school team for next year,” Dinkin said.