PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS vs. Franklin, Group 4 girls basketball state semifinals

UNION – The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team’s amazing journey ended with a 66-22 loss to undefeated Franklin in the NJSIAA Group 4 state semifinals at Union HS, Thursday, March 7.

The Bengals, under first-year head coach Zac Dearwater, finished the season with a stellar 19-8 record. Two nights earlier, the fifth-seeded Bengals defeated sixth-seeded Morristown, 43-38, in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament final at BHS. It marked the Bengals’ first sectional title since the 1999-2000 season.

Franklin, the No. 1 team in the state, improved to 31-0 and will seek its third straight Group 4 state title this Sunday March 10 at Rutgers University. Franklin will face Lenape in the Group 4 final.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Franklin, Group 4 state semifinals