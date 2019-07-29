Former BHS greats Paul Lape and Bill Tully remembered

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Last week, Bloomfield High School Athletic Director Steve Jenkins shared sad news about the deaths of beloved former BHS athletes Paul Lape and Bill Tully.

Lape, 66, was a First Team All-State player in soccer under Jim White. Lape also was part of the 1971 state basketball championship team under George Cella.

In an email to The Independent Press on July 24, Jenkins wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news of the passing of Paul Lape. Paul was a Hall of Fame athlete at BHS – and a member of both Championship Soccer and Basketball squads. His coaches and peers speak about him in almost reverential terms – one of the most gifted athletes in our school’s history.

“In recent years, Paul followed his alma mater’s athletic teams and visited us on numerous occasions. He was self-effacing and humble – he never spoke about his exploits to our athletes – he just always found a way to commend them.

“The entire Bengal family mourns his passing – he will be missed but never forgotten.”

The following day, Jenkins emailed The Independent Press about Tully’s passing.

In the email, Jenkins wrote: “Bloomfield’s athletic family lost another legend recently with the passing of Bill Tully – Class of 1957. Bill was an outstanding football player at BHS and later at Rutgers, where he set a number of school records.

“Bill was also Class President at Bloomfield High School. He served his country in the Army. Condolences to Bill’s family and friends from the entire Bengal Athletic family.”

Rest in peace, Paul and Bill.