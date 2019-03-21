Bloomfield 5th Quarter Club Golf Outing planned for May 6

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield 5th Quarter Club’s Third Annual Golf Outing will take place Monday, May 6, at 1 p.m. shot gun start at The Glen Ridge Country Club. Registration and lunch start at 11:30 a.m.

The day includes BBQ lunch, golf at The Glen Ridge Country Club and dinner and drinks at BTK. The cost is $200 per golfer.

The 5th Quarter Club is a parent-run organization that supports the Bloomfield High School Football Program. The club raises funds to support the ancillary needs of the program, such as weight room equipment, video equipment, support apps, guardian caps that protect against concussions, and all pregame meals, to name a few.

For those that don’t play golf, the club offers individual (family) and business hole sponsorships at $100. The club is a 501(C)3 organization, so all donations/sponsorships are tax deductible.