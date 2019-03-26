Bloomfield HS softball team looks to keep improving this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School softball team doesn’t have much returning varsity experience. But the Bengals have gained good improvement during the pre-season, much to longtime head coach Bob Mayer’s delight.

“We’ve been looking better each day,” said Mayer on Tuesday, March 26.

The Bengals, who went 8-15 last season, have moved down from the Super Essex Conference-American Division – which is the conference’s top division – to the second-highest division, the SEC-Liberty.

BHS returns junior pitcher Lexi Corio, junior shortstop Katie Bretz, senior catcher Jailene Serrano and senior first baseman Brianna Murray.

Corio earned Second Team All-SEC-American Division honors a year ago. Serrano is a converted outfielder, while Murray missed most of last season with an injury.

The rest of the team consists of newcomers. They include senior third baseman Jaelyn Castillo, senior outfielder Lara Rios, junior outfielder Megan Carter, junior second baseman Mia Lopez, junior twins Destieny Lopez (outfielder) and Jenise Lopez (outfielder/catcher), senior first baseman/outfielder Brianna Belen, senior utlitity player Amayah Dacosta, sophomore shortstop/outfielder Brianna Johnson and junior pitcher/outfielder Christa Wolf.

The Bengals hope to contend for the SEC-Liberty Division title, as well as make good runs in the county and state tournaments, said Mayer.

For the Bengals to achieve those goals, consistency in hitting and fielding will be the key, he added.

The Bengals will open the season at Montclair in a SEC-Liberty game on April 1.

The rest of the teams in the SEC-Liberty are Columbia, Livingston, West Orange, Newark Academy, and Montclair Kimberley Academy.

BHS schedule

April 1, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 3, Verona, 4 p.m.

April 4, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 5, West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 6, Fair Lawn, 11 a.m.

April 8, Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 10, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 15, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 17, Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 18, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 20, vs. Indian Hills, at Seton Hall University, 11 a.m.

April 24, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 27, at Kearny, noon

April 29, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 6, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 9, North Bergen, 4:30 p.m.

May 10, Nutley, 7 p.m.

May 13, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 14, at Mount St. Mary, 4 p.m.

May 15, Livingston, 4 p.m.