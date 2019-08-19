Bengals Soccer Camp features great turnouts, action

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The third annual Bloomfield Bengals Soccer Camp enjoyed big turnouts this summer.

The camp featured two weeks of great soccer, indoors and outdoors, and was provided to more than 100 children.

The camp, organized and run by Bloomfield High School girls varsity soccer coach Jon Aliaga, BHS boys varsity head coach Mike Aiello, boys jv coach Steve Griffith, and boys freshman coach Rich Adams, completed its two-week session at Brookdale Elementary School on Aug. 16.

Each year the camp has grown in number of participants, with the biggest turnout this year.

“Each day, we focused on a different skill in the mornings, which we then incorporated into our play in the afternoons,” Aiello said. “Our goal as a camp is not only to teach the fundamentals of soccer, but also to provide a fun, exciting, and positive atmosphere for our campers.”