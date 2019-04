BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team defeated Cedar Grove, 6-3, in the season opener Monday, April 1 at Cedar Grove.

Senior Jon Gonzalez had two hits and two RBI; senior Jon Guglielmino had two hits and an RBI; freshman Nico Ong had an RBI single and senior Darmany Rivas pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the win.