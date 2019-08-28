Bloomfield HS fall teams’ schedules

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School fall teams will begin their seasons next week.
Here are their schedules:
FOOTBALL
Sept. 7, at Nutley, 1 p.m.
Sept. 13, North Bergen, 7 p.m.
Sept.20, Columbia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27, Bayonne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5, at Orange, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11, at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18, Montclair, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25, at West Orange, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1, East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 4, West Essex, 4 p.m.
Sept. 6, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11, Montclair, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14, Nutley, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19, at West Orange, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23, Verona, 4 p.m.
Sept. 26, Millburn, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28, at Columbia, 10 a.m.
Oct. 1, Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
Oct. 3, Irvington, 4 p.m.
Oct. 10, at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15, at Wayne Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17, Paterson Charter, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21, at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sept. 5, at Verona, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7, Millburn, 10 a.m.
Sept. 10, Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19, at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21, North Bergen, 10 a.m.
Sept. 24, at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27, Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30, Linden, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2, East Side, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Hoboken, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14, Bergen County Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 16, West Essex, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18, Whippany Park, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21, at East Orange, 4 p.m.
Oct. 23, at Nutley, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 4, Columbia, 4 p.m.
Sept. 6, at West Orange, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12, Belleville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16, at West Essex, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17, Bayonne, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18, at Golda Och, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19, Livingston, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21, Bloomfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 23, Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24, Barringer, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25, at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Sept. 27, West Orange, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
Oct. 3, at Belleville, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4, Montclair, J.P. Stevens, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7, West Essex, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9, Nutley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 10, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16, at Barringer, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sept. 5, at Belleville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9, Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11, at Golda Och, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12, Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16, Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17, Verona, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19, Essex County Tournament, at Branch Brook Park, 9 a.m.
Sept. 20, Belleville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
Sept. 26, Golda Och, 4 p.m.
Oct. 3, at Verona, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7, Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8, Caldwell, 4 p.m.
BOYS and GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 5, Millburn, Montclair Kimberley, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10, Caldwell, West Orange, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17, Montclair, Verona, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24, Columbia, Nutley, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Oct. 25, Essex County Championships, at Brookdale Park, 4 p.m.
Nov. 9, Sectional Championships, at Garret Mountain
Nov. 16, Group 4 Championships, at Holmdel Park
