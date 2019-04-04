Bloomfield HS softball team falls to Verona

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School softball team dropped a 4-1 decision to Verona on April 3 at Clarks Pond South.

The Bengals moved to a 1-1 record.

  

