BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School softball team dropped a 4-1 decision to Verona on April 3 at Clarks Pond South. The Bengals moved to a 1-1 record. Bloomfield High School softball Bloomfield HS softball team falls to Verona added by Joe Ragozzino on April 4, 2019
