Bloomfield HS track and field teams impress at Ridgewood Pawlowski Relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed an impressive performance at the Ridgewood Pawlowski Relays on Saturday, April 6.

Seniors Sindy Casimir, Camrynn Referente and Julia Nephew, and freshman Ava Sayers took second place in the girls 4×800-meter relay in 10:39.9.

Junior Rendell Amilcar, and seniors Tochi Anyanwu, Brandon Holt and Saif Younas took second place in the boys 4×100 relay in 44.3.

Junior J.C. Batista-Garcia and seniors Eli Govan-Smith, Adam Itzkowitz and Colyer Samper took fifth place in the boys 4×800.

Freshman Britannie Hawthorne, and juniors Keziah Anderson, Alanna Espinal, and Sarai Suriel placed fifth in the girls 4×100.

Amilcar, junior Blaine Sharpe, Anywanu and Holt took third place in the boys 4×200 in 1:34.6.

Freshman Taylor McCloud and senior Da-Xia Colon joined Hawthorne and Espinal to take fourth place in the girls sprint medley relay.

Junior Vinne DiGiano, Sharpe, Samper, and senior Andrew Terc also took fourth place in the boys sprint medley relay.

Junior Gabe Acosta, Batista-Garcia and Younas finished in second place in the boys team intermediate hurdles in 57.5.

Freshman Luciana Rubinon, junior Angelina Ramo, Suriel and Nephew placed third in the girls 4×400. Junior Jordan Crus and seniors Warlys Lizardo and Makaih Ortiz took second place in the girls team discus. Juniors Noura Kakadeni, Tennesia Morrison and Alexis Taylor took fifth in the girls team shot put. Freshman Ahtaiziah Cobb. McCloud, and senior Tia-Lee Dawson took third in the girls team intermediate hurdles. Juniors Hannah Gulley, Melanie Hidalgo and Caroline Vigna took third in the girls team javelin.