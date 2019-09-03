Bloomfield HS girls tennis team returns good nucleus

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls tennis team has a good returning nucleus.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Ron Masson, return juniors Aira Abalos and Lila Matulac, and seniors Vanessa Chin, and Priyal Gajera.

Abalos, at first singles, finished with a 14-3 record last season, including going undefeated in Super Essex Conference division matches. She also advanced to the third round of the state tournament last year.

“She is in the same elite company with several other girls in Essex County this fall,” Masson said. “Aira is certainly one of the best tennis players to ever play for BHS.”

Matulac and Chin are the senior captains who have impressed Masson in practices.

The newcomers are juniors Katiana Guillaume and Shanna Fletcher, who have been nice additions to the team, Masson said.

BHS competes in the SEC-Colonial Division, which includes Belleville, Golda Och Academy, Verona and Cedar Grove.

The Bengals will open the season Sept. 5 at Belleville. BHS will host Verona on Sept. 6.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Sept. 9, Cedar Grove

Sept. 11, at Golda Och Academy

Sept. 14, Mount St. Dominic

Sept. 17, Essex County Tournament, at Branch Brook Park, Newark

Sept. 20, Belleville

Sept. 21, Essex County Tournament, at Branch Brook Park, Newark

Sept. 23, at Caldwell

Sept. 25, at Cedar Grove

Sept. 26, Golda Och Academy

Oct. 2, State tournament

Oct. 3, at Verona

Oct. 5, State tournament singles

Oct. 8, Caldwell