Kyle Tice’s walk-off hit lifts Bloomfield HS baseball team to fourth win in a row

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Kyle Tice hit a two-out, two-run single with two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bengals a 10-9 walk-off victory over Montclair Kimberley Academy April 11 at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Senior Jonathan Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored and senior Guillermo Gonzalez had a double, an RBI and two runs scored as the Bengals won their fourth in a row to improve to a 5-2 record.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. MKA, April 11