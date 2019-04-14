Bloomfield HS track and field teams impress at Ranger Relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School track and field teams posted impressive results at the Ranger Relays hosted by Wallkill Valley Regional HS in Hamburg April 13.

The boys 4×400 relay took first place in 3:34.6, with seniors Tochi Anywanwu and Saif Younas, and juniors Rendell Amilcar and Blaine Sharpe.

The boys’ discus relay team took first place with a combined toss of 253 feet-04 inches, with senior captains Warlys Lizardo and Makaih Ortiz.

The girls 4×400 relay took third place with junior Julia Nephew, juniors Angellina Ramos and Sarai Suriel and freshman Luciana Rubino.

The boys 4×100 relay took second place in 44.74 with Anywanu, senior Brandon Holt, Younas and Amilcar.

The girls 4×100 relay took second place in 52.62 with juniors Keziah Anderson, Nisha Doshi and Surei, and freshman Britannie Hawthorne. The girls 4×200 relay took second place in 1:51.67 with Anderson, Ramos, Hawthorne and Rubino. The girls 4×800 relay took second place in 10:40.73 with senior captains Julia Nephew and Camryn Referente, junior Sindy Casimir and freshman Ava Sayers.

 

  

