Bloomfield HS football team gears up for home opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will gear up for its home opener against North Bergen this Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

The Bengals are looking to bounce back from a tough 15-8 loss at Nutley on Sept. 7.

Junior Xavier Antigua scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Charles Abplanalp in the second quarter. BHS then scored on the two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. But Nutley answered later in the quarter and held on for the win.

Abplanalp passed for 80 yards in the game.

Defensively, Bloomfield was led by senior Angelo Gonzales with 12 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss and sophomore Jaden Adkins with 11 tackles.

Photos by Jerry Simon. Bloomfield vs. Nutley, Sept. 7.