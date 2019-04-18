PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS track and field teams host West Orange

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams hosted a dual meet April 17 at the John Gibson Track and Field Complex/Foley Field.

The boys won to improve to 3-0 in the tough Super Essex Conference-American Division.

The girls gave a good effort in a loss.

The BHS track teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, will compete at the Morris Hills Relays Saturday, April 20.

Photos by Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs.West Orange, April 17